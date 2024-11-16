Ondo guber: DSS arrests vote-buyer with bags of cash

The suspect was caught with two bags of money believed to be intended for voter inducement.

According to reports, the arrest occurred at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, near St. Stephen’s Primary School in Akure, at approximately 9:00 am. DSS operatives acted swiftly to curtail the suspected electoral malpractice.

The Ondo governorship election, a pivotal off-cycle exercise, has drawn significant attention with 17 candidates vying for the seat.

Among the contenders is incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is seeking re-election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa voted earlier in the day at Polling Unit 6, Ward 4, in Obenla, Ilaje Local Government Area.

Speaking after casting his vote, Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in a fair electoral process. “The people of Ondo State deserve transparent and credible elections, and I am optimistic about our chances,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa’s main rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is among the strong challengers aiming to unseat him in a contest marked by heightened security and voter engagement.

