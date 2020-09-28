Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has drummed support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election bid.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for Ondo State, said that the sterling performance of Akeredolu in the state was evident.

He made the assertion in Okitipupa, Okitipupa local government area of the state during the campaign tour of Akeredolu to seek the blessings of traditional rulers of the area ahead of the poll.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the Ikale people were good people as the Ikale indigenes in Lagos State supported Akeredolu's governorship bid, and urged them to repeat the same feat for the governor.

"I witnessed all the developments in the state because Akeredolu has been working day and night to ensure things get better.

"If you don't believe him, you should believe in his works.

"His sterling performance is not negotiable and deserves re-election; go and tell the people that you have seen a deliverer who will take Ondo State to higher heights," Samwo-Olu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rulers in Ikale land had earlier endorsed the re-election bid of Akeredolu, and said that he had performed creditably well since his assumption of office.

Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osooro land, who spoke on behalf of all the traditional rulers, commended the governor for keeping most of his election promises.

He said the renaming of the state-owned university, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) after their illustrious son, the late Olusegun Agagu, pleased them.

Bajowa said that the construction of the Ore flyover which was the first in the state and the Ondo State Industrial hub in Ore brought employment opportunities for the teeming youths.

"You will succeed in your second term bid because you have made us happy and all traditional rulers are behind you; we support and endorse you," Oba Bajowa said.

Also, Oba Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale land, urged Akeredolu to continue with his good works if re-elected.

Faduyile said he had no doubt that his good works would speak for him at the poll and prayed that God would support him to win the election.

Responding, Akeredolu said that he would not be commending himself for all he had done, but that his works were there to speak for him.

He appealed to Ondo residents to vote for APC en masse, saying that the economy of the state would boom as there were several plans to turn it around.

"We have sealed the agreement to reconnect the southern part to the national grid from the Omotosho power plant and soon the darkness witnessed here will be over.

"The seaport project in Ilaje LGA, exploration of bitumen, rejuvenation of the Okitipupa Palm Oil Company and other plans that will boom the state economy are in the pipeline," he said.

NAN reports that Akeredolu's running mate, Lucky Ayedatiwa, traditional rulers, government functionaries, APC stalwarts as well as party faithful and supporters graced the occassion.