The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says no undue influence will be allowed to weigh on the upcoming Ondo governorship election.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, October 5, 2020, Yakubu said the commission has done its best to ensure peaceful conduct at the polls.

He said INEC has recruited, trained and screened all categories of ad hoc staff for the election, and delivered non-sensitive materials to all the 18 local government areas of Ondo ahead of the October 10 election.

Yakubu said arrangements have also been made for the movement of personnel and materials to electoral locations in all 3,009 polling units and 203 electoral wards across the state.

The INEC boss said he has evaluated the agency's preparations ahead of the polls and is pleased with what has been done so far.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Ondo State is entirely in the hands of the voters.

"I wish to assure all eligible voters that every vote will count and only the choice made by the people of Ondo State will determine the outcome of the election," he assured.

L-R: Agboola Ajayi, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and Eyitayo Jegede are the most influential names on the ballot for the October 10 election [SignatureTV]

Yakubu also gave assurances to political parties and candidates that INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

He said the agency will improve on its performance for the September 19 Edo governorship election which was widely praised for being free, fair, and credible.

He said the electoral body has identified 16 areas of improvement to iron out before voters go to the polls on Saturday, October 10.

"As the eligible voters in Ondo State go to the polls on Saturday, I wish to renew my appeal to all political parties, candidates and their supporters for peaceful conduct.

"Votes will count. Polling unit level results will be uploaded for public view," he said.

The election is expected to be closely-contested between incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his familiar opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) is the other influential candidate on the ballot for Saturday's election.

A total of 17 candidates will contest in the election.