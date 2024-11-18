ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo election, a signal APC will capture more states - Party chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party chairman added that opposition states should prepare for massive defeat during their elections.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun
Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun

Oyintiloye, a member of the APC National Campaign Stakeholders Engagement Committee for the election, said this on Monday in Osogbo while reacting to the party’s victory in the election.

He said that with the overwhelming support and votes given to the party and its candidate, Gov. Lucky Ayedatiwa, opposition states should prepare for massive defeat during their elections.

Oyintiloye emphasised that the massive votes of 366,781 secured by APC as against 117,845 by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, was a game changer for the next elections in other states.

According to him, just the way electorate voted massively for APC in Edo, and now Ondo, opposition states should be ready to give way for the party through popular votes.

Oyintiloye said that the party’s landslide victory in the two states was also a pointer to the fact that the electorate and the masses still believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that there was no doubt that the President was working day and night to revive the economy for the benefit of the masses.

“As it was predicted earlier that the massive votes that APC will receive during the election will shock opposition parties, especially PDP, has been fulfilled.

“This landslide victory shows that the masses and the electorate in Ondo state still have faith in APC and President Tinubu’s administration.

“This is a strong signal that others states where opposition party are governing will be delivered to APC by the electorate.

“From Kogi to Edo and now in Ondo. Anambra is waiting with Ekiti and Osun coming last to the general elections.

“APC is waxing stronger under Tinubu and the string of successes the party has been recording is an indication that people still believe in the party and its leaders,” he said.

While congratulating Ayedatiwa on his victory, Oyintiloye urged him to be magnanimous in victory and work assiduously in fulfilling his electoral promises. He said that with Ayedatiwa’s developmental blue print for the state, Ondo State would witness economic and infrastructure growth.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the election, and for allowing free, fair and credible election to take place. He also thanked the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully and the security agencies for their sense of professionalism during the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner by INEC after winning the 18 local government areas in the state. Declaring the result, the State Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, said APC’s Ayedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, who got 117,845.

News Agency Of Nigeria

