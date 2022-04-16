RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Olu of Warri denies endorsing Tinubu's presidential ambition

Nurudeen Shotayo

A quote saying the traditional ruler had endorsed Tinubu's ambition has been circulating on social media for days.

Olu of Warri denies endorsing Tinubu's presidential ambition.
Olu of Warri denies endorsing Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Contrary to media reports, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has denied endorsing the ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

This denial was contained in a statement issued by the Head, Back Office Operations, Office of the Ogiame Atuwatse III, Oriiz Onuwaje, on Saturday, April 15, 2022.

Onuwaje clarified the erroneous belief which stemmed from the aftermath of the delegation of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) and Delta for Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to the king's palace on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He said the reports had taken the king's statement “out of context to suit a narrative.”

Onuwaje discloses that the Olu of Warri had no political remains apolitical nor does he have a candidate contesting for any office in the forthcoming general elections.

He however, accused the author of such fallacious reports of contravening the palace's non-partisan stance.

Onuwaje said, “On the instructions of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri firmly refutes the statement claiming Ogiame’s endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Ogiame has no political affiliation or preferred political candidate for any office in the forthcoming 2023 elections, be it at the regional, sub-national, or national level.

“Ogiame is a father figure to all and has no personal favourite or special interests in any candidate, or political party vying for any office in the forthcoming elections one way or another.

“He will, therefore, not endorse or discredit any candidate to the detriment or advantage of others,” he said.

Onuwaje insisted that the Olu of Warri is a father figure to anyone with genuine interest to advance the development of the country.

“Ogiame is duty-bound to receive and proffer advice and blessings to all those who seek his audience and counsel.

“Therefore, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III is using this medium to make this important clarification.

“For the avoidance of doubt and further requesting in the future, any queries and clarifications on palace communication should be directed to the palace media office,” he said.

Tinubu is one of the frontrunners in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

