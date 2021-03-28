Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe says he would defeat the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if both of them are presented as presidential candidates by their parties for the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe, in a series of tweets on Sunday, March 8, 2021, commented about his chances in the 2023 presidential election while acknowledging Tinubu’s mastery and understanding of Nigerian politics.

Despite his comment about Tinubu being ‘a sagacious politician…that will be a good president,” the ex-presidential aide said he has a slight edge over the former governor of Lagos State.

Okupe said he understands national and presidential politics more than Tinubu. He added that he is better than the 68-year-old politician in terms of intellectual resourcefulness.

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@DeeOneAyekooto]

Okupe also considers himself as the only Yoruba of note contesting for the office of the president in the Peoples Democratic Party. This according to him gives him an advantage over Tinubu.

He added that the excesses of the APC-led Federal Government and Tinubu’s political lieutenants, who now occupy top political offices in the country could also stop the politician from actualising his political aspiration.

Okupe has been making comments regarding the 2023 presidential election lately. Recall that he recently called on the South-East political leaders to apologise to the core north over the death of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Okupe said the Igbos need the blessing of the north to produce the next president.

However, his comments did not sit well with many Nigerians, as he was severely criticised on Twitter until he deleted the tweets and apologised to the Igbos.