Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu, dumps APC for AA to realise governorship ambition

Governor Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Action Alliance.

Nwosu, who is the governor's preferred candidate for the Imo State 2019 governorship election, said he dumped party because it's filled with "injustice, impunity, and lack of respect" for its own constitution.

He made this known to journalists on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri upon his arrival from Abuja.

Nwosu disclosed that despite his defection, his new party will cooperate with the APC to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari emerges victorious in the presidential election.

He said, "We are going to work with APC to deliver Imo State to President Muhammadu Buhari. We will deliver Governor Rochas Okorocha as senator because Action Alliance has no senatorial candidate in Orlu zone.

"We will work with APC to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rochas Okorocha, myself and all our candidates."

He stressed that the only problem he has with the APC is its national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, who has been accused of collecting bribes to impose candidates despite the outcome of the party's primary elections.

Since October, Nwosu and Okorocha have battled the party's national leadership after it failed to recognise the election that elected Nwosu the winner of the party's primary election. The party instead opted to recognise Senator Hope Uzodinma as its flag bearer as he was elected in another election.