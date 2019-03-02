The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has reacted the news of his suspension by National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NWC, on Friday, March 1, 2019, announced the suspension of the Imo state Governor and some others for anti-party activities.

According to Vanguard, Okorocha accused the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole of masterminding the decision to suspend him.

The Imo state Governor also added that Oshiomhole's move will destroy the APC in the South-East region.

Okorocha made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The statement reads: “We have been inundated with calls from well meaning Nigerians over the purported expulsion of Governor Rochas Okorocha by Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Adams Oshiomhole was determined right from the outset to destroy APC in the South-East and this was unknown to party Chieftains from the zone who had genuinely supported his chairmanship.

“He is playing the politics of 2023 in 2019 and in playing it, he has thrown caution to the wind.

“In all the South-East states there are crises and all arising from the fraudulent manner he Conducted the primaries.

“In 2015, Governor Okorocha had joined the merger that gave birth to APC at the risk of his second tenure and was called all sorts of unprintable names.”

Governor Okorocha has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole after the ruling party refused to pick his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu as its Governorship candidate in Imo state.