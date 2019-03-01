The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended both Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, for anti-party activities.

The Adams Oshiomhole-led committee reached its decision during a meeting in Abuja on Friday, March 1, 2019, and has forwarded a recommendation to the party's national executive committee (NEC) to ratify the expulsion of both governors.

Both governors were just recently elected Senators on the platform of the party in the February 23 National Assembly elections.

For months, both governors have been engaged in a war of words with the party's national leadership over the party's governorship candidate in their respective states, as they both failed to get the party's ticket for their preferred successors.

Both governors have publicly backed their preferred choices, who are now opposition candidates, against the candidates of the party for the March 2 Governorship elections.

While Amosun is backing Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the APC's Dapo Abiodun, Okorocha is backing Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, of the Action Alliance (AA) against the party's Senator Hope Uzodinma.