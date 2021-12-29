Okorocha accuses Gov Uzodinma of sponsoring gunmen to murder opponents in Imo

Okorocha and Uzodinma fell out around 2018 when it became clear that Okorocha wanted his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him.

Nwosu defected to the AA after failing to get the APC governorship ticket. He lost the election and was recently arrested from inside a church in Imo; with Okorocha blaming Uzodinma for the arrest and humiliation.

Okorocha now accuses Governor Uzodinma of hiring gunmen to kill and maim in Imo.

“Unknown gunmen have been unravelled in Imo State. As it stands now, these people are under the directive of the government of Imo State led by Hope Uzodinma," Okorocha said during a ChannelsTV 'Politics Today' programme.

“It is obvious that the squad in the Government House are used for killing purposes or for the unholy act.

"The unknown gunmen in Imo State are gradually coming out. IPOB will claim that they are not the ones. Look at the way people are being killed, look at the way traditional leaders are being killed,” he added.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to the Imo State Governor, Oguike Nwachukwu, told Premium Times that Senator Okorocha requires psychiatric evaluation.

“These are allegations, and Okorocha is notorious for lies. For eight years, he told the Imo people lies. He is soliciting attention by going to television stations. All these are hearsay. If he has evidence, he should provide the same.

“Okorocha should be saved from himself. He needs to be saved from himself. He needs some medical re-examination. Because he is muddling up issues, perhaps a psychiatric examination. It is not everyone that talks that is normal.

“It is unfortunate that Imo State ended up with such a character for eight years as governor and again elected as a senator,” Nwachukwu said.