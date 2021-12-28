RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Okorocha and Uzodinma do not see eye-to-eye.

Senator Rochas Okorocha (ThCable)
Senator Rochas Okorocha (ThCable)

Former Imo State Governor and serving Senator Rochas Okorocha, has described his successor Hope Uzodinma as a national embarrassment, hours after his son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested inside a church.

Okorocha and Uzodinma have endured a frosty relationship. In early 2021, Uzodinma masterminded the arrest of Okorocha after the latter trespassed on a property the governor had sealed.

After Nwosu was arrested by police officers during a service for his mother's burial at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Umunwokwe, Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre local government area of Imo on Sunday, December 26, 2021, Okorocha immediately blamed Uzodinma for his in-law's ordeal and humiliation.

He also said Nwosu's arrest was "one too many" and that Governor Uzodinma must be called to order to stop further attacks on his family.

"The governor of Imo State is enough embarrassment to this nation and democracy and must never be allowed anymore to continue to have his way on some of these his wicked acts," Okorocha said.

The Imo State government on Sunday denied having anything to do with Nwosu's arrest; and slammed Okorocha for politicizing the situation.

Nwosu was a prominent member of Okorocha's government, and contested in the 2019 governorship election which Uzodinma won by ruling of the Supreme Court.

Okorocha was governor of southeast Imo state from 2011 to 2019.

