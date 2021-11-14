RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says the consequences of denying the Igbo the 2023 Presidency will strengthen Biafra agitations.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex sociocultural organisation in Igbo land says Igbo Presidency in 2023 will bring an end to the activities secessionists in the southeast.

Recommended articles

The organisation said it would be devilish and wicked to scuttle the 2023 Igbo Presidential project on the altar of Biafra agitation.

The Secretary-General of the organisation, Chief Okechukwu Isiguzuro, said this in an interview with Punch in Abakaliki, on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“2023 Igbo Presidency is very feasible and any attempts to derail the project anchoring it on the activities of the secessionist agitations in South-East is not only devilish, but mischievously wicked”, he said.

“The consequences of denying the Igbo the 2023 Presidency will strengthen Biafra agitations and it will sink Nigeria’s corporate existence and threaten its unity.

“The expectation of Igbo to achieve the desired results of having an Igbo succeed President Buhari in 2023 is ongoing.

“The only way to end the secessionist movements and stop them from armed struggle is for the Federal Government to opt for a political solution to the problem of Biafra agitations, which Igbo Presidency is one of it. A Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will end the activities of IPOB.

“Secondly, there are ongoing talks with the Northern Elders and the Arewa chieftains, especially the youths. We believe that the discussions through sincere engagements will change the Northern fears over 2023 Igbo Presidency.

“The major political parties are the targets for Ndigbo to achieve this project; there are backstage activities ongoing that will justify the end of the process of making Igbo realise the 2023 Presidency.

“No politician has openly declared interest in the 2023 Presidency, except former Senate President, Puis Anyim and chairman of Nigeria Pharmaceutical Association, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and that’s in PDP. We are expecting the likes of Senator Rochas Okorocha, Chibuike Amaechi, and others in APC to join the race by 2022 first quarter.

To actualise Igbo presidency in 2023, Isiguzuro said the southeast needs to engage other sections of the country especially the North.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president

Amaechi vows to investigate cause of water accidents in Lagos

Amaechi vows to investigate cause of water accidents in Lagos

Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast

Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast

Buhari in South Africa to seek $40bn investments

Buhari in South Africa to seek $40bn investments

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

Trending

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

Returning Officer for Anambra Governorship election Florence Obi (TheCable)

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)

Andy Uba rejects result of Anambra governorship election, threatens legal action

Andy Uba was APC governorship candidate during the election (Premium Times)

Anambra Election: APC urges APGA to stop heating up the polity

APC and APGA Logos (Vanguard)