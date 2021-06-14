RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohanaeze Ndigbo insists on zoning of Anambra governorship seat

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reaffirmed its support for zoning of Anambra governorship seat.

The Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogenere, reaffirmed the position in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwa on Monday.

Okeke-Ogene noted Ohanaeze Ndigbo represented all Igbo communities at home and abroad and, as such, stood by the decision of Anambra people on zoning of the state’s governorship seat.

Okeke-Ogene advised political parties and governorship aspirants in the state to comply with the agreement reached on the matter at a summit in 2017.

“We, all stakeholders of the state, held a summit and unanimously agreed that the state governorship would be zoned to build political peace and oneness.

“We agreed during the summit that zoning would entrench equity and harmony in the state.

“Why this deviant attitude?

“We stand on zoning,” he said.

He urged governorship aspirants against zoning to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship to enable free, fair and credible governorship election and peaceful transition in the state.

Okeke-Ogene commended the state Gov. Willie Obiano for cooperation and commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens as well as for sticking to the zoning arrangement.

He appealed to all political parties to see the unity and peace of Anambra as more important than their personal interests.

He said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo would support governorship candidates from Anambra South Senatorial District in line with the zoning agreement.

“All political parties in the state should elect their party flagbears from the south senatorial district to enable voters to elect the next governor of the state,” he appealed.

He listed benefits of zoning arrangement to include harmony and reduction in cost of electioneering.

Okeke-Ogene urged traditional rulers and other leaders in the state to advise political aspirants from their communities to stick to the zoning arrangement.

“We need a peaceful electoral process come Nov. 6,” he said.

