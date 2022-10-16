Ohanaeze demands apology from Atiku over 'divisive' comment

Atiku stoking division: The apex Igbo group described the former Vice President's utterances as ‘divisive’ politics, demanding that he should retract the statement and apologise to the Igbo nation and Southern region in entirety.

How it happened: The group's reaction comes barely a day after Atiku instructed northerners not to vote for Igbo or Yoruba presidential candidates, stressing that only a candidate of northern extraction can understand the plight of the region.

He made the remark during the interactive session of the Arewa Town Hall Policy Dialogue in Kaduna State on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Ohanaeze kicks: Meanwhile, Ohanaeze through its spokesperson, Alex Ogbonna, expressed disappointment in the speech, describing it as poignant and provocative.

Ohanaeze's statement: “It contradicts Atiku’s claims to being a cosmopolitan and detribalised Nigerian.

“That was a very provocative remark coming from a former vice president of Nigeria. His remark perhaps brings out his mindset about the country.

“It’s a Freudian slip. Something that slips from somebody’s mouth unintentionally, which reveals the persons deep feeling about something.

“It is on record that the Igbo and the South voted for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. They voted for Shehu Shagari, Umaru Yar’adua and Muhammadu Buhari. So, why can’t there be reciprocity?

“He should have gone ahead with his campaigns without creating unnecessary ethnic tensions.

“That remark is abysmally low. It’s an ill-advised remark. It’s not good for the former vice president. He should find a way to withdraw that remark,” Ogbonna added.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is disappointed by that remark by Atiku. This is because Ndigbo had voted for Shagari, Yar’Adua, Buhari and even supported all the military rulers from the North.