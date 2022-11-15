RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Your actions are ridiculous,' Ohanaeze slams Soludo over his comment on Obi

Bayo Wahab

Ohanaeze Ndigbo accused Soludo of discrediting the legacies of the former governor of the state.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not happy with Gov Charles Soludo over his comment about Peter Obi. (TheNATION)
Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not happy with Gov Charles Soludo over his comment about Peter Obi. (TheNATION)

Recommended articles

The governor in an article published on Monday, November 14, 2022, berated Obi and dismissed him as a joker in the 2023 presidential race.

In the lengthy article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’, Soludo said ‘there is no credible pathway for Obi’ to win the 2023 presidential election.

Before the article, the governor of Anambra had earlier said Obi’s investments for the state are now worthless.

Reacting to this, Ohanaeze Ndigbo accused Soludo of discrediting the legacies of the former governor of the state.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the group described Soludo’s actions as ridiculous, unreasonable, and premature.

The statement reads in part, “Ndigbo have dragged Governor Soludo to the two famous divinities and deities (Chokoleze in Mbaise and Ubiniukpabi in Arochuku) for his unreasonable public behaviour.

“Governor Soludo’s actions are ridiculous, unreasonable and premature; there was no locus for the Governor’s outburst and the sanctions against Soludo to face Igbo deities will serve as a deterrent to South-East politicians who have been hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians to derail the Obi’s presidency in 2023.

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

“How can a state governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections.”

The group also advised Soludo to concentrate on the current crisis in Anambra State and APGA and stop casting innuendo and aspersions on the person of Obi, adding that the Labour Party Presidential candidate is not in the same political party as him.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG disburses interest-free loans to 828 beneficiaries in Bayelsa

FG disburses interest-free loans to 828 beneficiaries in Bayelsa

FG to remove Fuel subsidy by June 2023

FG to remove Fuel subsidy by June 2023

Over 1,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Lagos

Over 1,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Lagos

Tinubu promises to create opportunities for youths

Tinubu promises to create opportunities for youths

Lagos lawmaker dies after collapsing at Tinubu’s rally in Jos

Lagos lawmaker dies after collapsing at Tinubu’s rally in Jos

Stakeholders offer behavioral science approach to ending corruption in Nigeria

Stakeholders offer behavioral science approach to ending corruption in Nigeria

FG intensifies efforts to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025

FG intensifies efforts to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025

'Your actions are ridiculous,' Ohanaeze slams Soludo over his comment on Obi

'Your actions are ridiculous,' Ohanaeze slams Soludo over his comment on Obi

I've done my job as a trader, do yours as a professor  -  Obi replies Soludo

I've done my job as a trader, do yours as a professor  -  Obi replies Soludo

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

'I am willing to step aside if…' – Kwankwaso