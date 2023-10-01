Ogun tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s election, dismisses Adebutu's petition

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza held that Abiodun was duly elected at the March 18 election.

It pronounced the verdict in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, seeking the nullification of Gov. Abiodun.

Delivering the judgment over a period of 11 hours, the tribunal held that evidence before it showed that the petition lacked merit.

The judges held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of non-compliance with electoral guidelines, over-voting, disenfranchisement of voters and corrupt practices during the poll beyond reasonable doubt.

Reading the judgment, Kunaza held that the petitioner failed to prove the facts of their case.

“On the whole, the petitioners have not successfully proved the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act (2022) and have not discharged the burden of proof,’’ he said.

On the disenfranchisement of voters, the tribunal held that there was no direct evidence to prove the allegation.

On the call for the disqualification of Abiodun on allegations of criminal records, the court declared that there was no evidence that a court in the United States of America convicted Abiodun.

“I uphold the election of Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun State in the March 18 election,’’ Kunaza declared.