Watch Pulse interview presidential candidate Obiageli Ezekwesili [LIVE]

news

Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) presidential candidate Obiageli Ezekwesili is currently having an exclusive interview with Pulse.

Ezekwesili who declared her intention to run on Sunday, October 7, 2018, will speak on several topical issues such as Bring Back Our Girls movement, the Buhari administration and economy, and how she plans on solving the power crisis, education and infrastructure deficit.

You can watch the video below;

Ezekwesili, in her declaration statement explain why she is contesting, said that the decision to run for President is the hardest she has ever had to make in her life.

According to her, “I believe that every generation faces its defining moment – and for us, this is our moment. A moment when our country’s motto: “Unity and faith; peace and progress” no longer holds meaning for citizens.

“In place of unity in diversity, we are faced with divisions, the likes of which we have not seen since the Civil War. The ruling political class stokes divisions between the “97% and the 5%”; their failed policies widen the inequality between the haves and the have-nots.

“Instead of faith in our can-do spirit and a shared vision of our future, Nigerians across the country suffer a suffocating hopelessness and despair. Our young people have given up; abandoned their hopes and dreams. They are leaving the country in their numbers every day. What a tragedy!

“Instead of peace and safety, our humanity is assaulted daily by killings, violence and kidnappings from Jos to Dapchi, from Afara to Zamfara.

“Instead of progress, our country now appears to be marking time; stagnant or declining on all the most important indices. The few opportunities available are cornered by a greedy political elite.”

Enough is enough

Ezekwesili also said that the time has come for Nigerians to rise up, adding that the citizens will no longer sit down and watch the political class destroy the nation.