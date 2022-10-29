Obi alone can't fund campaigns, Labour Party begs supporters for donation

Abure stated that presidential election is very expensive adding that, even though the party has adopted the slogan that expressly states that they don’t give shishi, it has become inevitable for them to look for money to compete with the opposition.

The National Chairman made this known during the inauguration of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday, October 29, 2022.

He also called on supporters of the presidential candidate and members of the council to help raise funds for the campaign.

Abure's word: “The task is not an easy one because we are competing against parties that have the resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Presidential election is very expensive, it is very costly ,our slogan is that we don’t give shishi but this time around, we have to look for money.

“The Presidential candidate cannot fund the campaigns alone, he does not have the money, the greatest challenge that we are likely to have in this campaign is with funding .

“Our Presidential Candidate was a governor in Anambra, he is the only governor known not to have embezzled money, he kept N75 billion in the account of Anambra State and he is the only governor not on pension.

“The point I am making is that he cannot fund the presidential campaigns alone, therefore, all of us in this council have the responsibility to join hands with the party to see how we can raise funds for this campaign.”