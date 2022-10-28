LP vows to shake North as Obi kicks off national campaign in Nasarawa Saturday

According to the Director General (DG) of the National Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, the rally scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022, would be missive and instructive.

Those expected at the inaugural rally on Saturday include but not limited to the presidential candidate and his vice, the DG of the Campaign, Chairman of the National Campaign Council, retired AIG Mohammad Zarewa, and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, who serves as the Chairman Advisory Council of the Campaign .

All the gubernatorial, national and state Assembly candidates of the party from the North Central zone of the country are also expected to grace the event.

This was contained in the statement issued by the Obi-Datti Media office on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The statement quoted Okupe as saying that the rally in Nasarawa and other states in the North would announce the arrival of Labour Party in the region and subtly sends a strong message that the Obidient family is ubiquitous.

The campaign DG added that the Obidient movement, which he described as total and all embracing, had announced its entry into the political sphere since June when Obi and Baba-Ahmed emerged as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively.

Okupe stated that the Nasarawa rally is somewhat like the Labour Party and the Campaign Council giving support to the Obidient movement who had been holding rallies across the country to demonstrate the resolve of Nigerians to take back their country.