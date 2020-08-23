Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has vowed to deal with the lions that are planning to disrupt the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The governor while speaking during his campaign at Opoji, his ward in Esan Central Local Government Area said he had received intelligence report that he should suspend his campaign in the area but decided not to succumb to threat.

He said, “While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, we will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country.”

Obaseki, however, assured residents of the area that “adequate security would be provided on election day.”

The governor also promised to construct the Opoji-Irrua road if re-elected, saying the project would attract more development to the area.

Meanwhile, due to the recent spate of politically motivated attacks in the state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier in August said it would halt the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states if the actions of political actors threaten law and order.

It would be that in July, the Peoples Democratic Party’s rally in Edo State was brought to an abrupt end after some hoodlums reportedly fired gunshots to disrupt the gathering.

Ten persons were reportedly wounded as a result of the incident.