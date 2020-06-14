Following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress primary election, embattled Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki says he will disclose his next move after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Describing his disqualification as an act of injustice, the governor said he will also consult his supporters to determine the next step to take ahead of the gubernatorial election in his state in September.

Obaseki said this via his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He tweeted, “I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @Mbuhari."

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has asked Obaseki to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, hours after announcing his decision to meet the president before taking the next step, Obaseki visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The reason for his visit isn't clear yet, but there are indications that the governor might consider joining the PDP to get the party’s ticket ahead of the September gubernatorial election in Edo state.