Following his disqualification from participating in the June 22 primary election of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Nyesom Wike met at Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governors met on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar asked Obaseki to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

From right: Governor Godwin Obaseki during his visit to his counterpart, Nyesom Wike in Rivers state. (Twitter/GovWike)

On Friday, June 12, 2020, the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State disqualified the governor on the grounds that two of his credentials are defective.

Corroborating the committee’s decision, the party’s national working committee on Saturday, June 13, 2020, affirmed Obaseki’s disqualification.

However, the reason for Obaseki’s visit to Wike is not yet clear, but the governor might consider joining the PDP to get the party’s ticket ahead of the September gubernatorial election in Edo state.