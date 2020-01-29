Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to deal with national Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole are members of Nigeria's governing APC.

Obaseki succeeded Oshiomhole as Edo governor and both men used to be quite cool. Oshiomhole did handpick Obaseki to succeed him and campaigned for Obaseki quite vigorously on the stomp.

However, their relationship has soured, just months before Obaseki puts his name forward on the ballot for re-election.

Oshiomhole often talks a good game as APC Chairman (ChannelsTV)

They have sparred on the pages of newspapers and in press statements; and the Edo House of Assembly has splintered into factions pledging loyalty to one or the other, as a consequence.

'One man cannot be the party'

Addressing chairmen of the 18 local government areas in Edo, Obaseki said it is time to put Oshiomhole in his place.

“He is not a party man. Look at the dump he kept the party as a secretariat. With all the resources we had he could not support the party until the landlord evicted us. You are governor or chairman based on the platform that elevated you. That is why I looked for one of the most beautiful buildings along Airport Road and said this is the secretariat of the party,” Obaseki blared.

The governor added that President Muhammadu Buhari gave him the directive to solidify the APC in Edo from the ground up and he won't allow Oshiomhole get in the way of that assignment.

“All these nonsense they are doing. If anybody in the name of our party tries to do anything contrary to what we have agreed as a party, we will deal with that person ruthlessly no matter who he is.

“If you are elected a chairman, your attitude should show if you believe in the party. Party supremacy means the leadership of the party must respect the membership. It is the members that make the party supreme because the members subscribed to a constitution which governs the conduct of the party. One man cannot be the party.

“I am the governor of Edo State and I so authorize it. If anyone comes to your ward or local government to do things outside what the party has agreed, I hereby authorize you to deal with that person seriously.

“We are warning the suspended national chairman. If he continues his activities in Edo State, I will show him that I am the governor of Edo State. While he was governor, he did not tolerate a fraction of the misdemeanour and misbehaviour he is undertaking today. I have declared that if Oshiomhole comes here to Edo to say he wants to disrupt the activities of the state and the party, we will deal with him the way we know how best to.”

A faction of the APC in Edo state had suspended Oshiomhole; and Obaseki said the suspension order is in force and that Oshiomhole could be expelled if he doesn't retrace his steps.

Godwin Obaseki says he won't take anymore nonsense from Oshiomhole (ThisDayLive)

“Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from the party. In due course, we will expel him if he does not behave. The party does not belong to him, it belongs to all of us. We are following the wish of our people,” he said.

There have been insinuations in Edo that Obaseki could dump the APC and pursue his re-election bid from another platform, no thanks to what he perceives as Oshiomhole's overbearing god-fatherly disposition and carriage.

Oshiomhole was a former labour leader before his foray into politics. He was elected Edo governor on the platform of the Action Congress in 2008 and remained in office till 2016.