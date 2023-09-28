ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology 1 week after he begged for forgiveness

Byao Wahab

Governor Godwin Obaseki has accepted the apology of Philip Shaibu, his embattled deputy.

(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]
Obaseki said Shaibu’s ‘unwarranted provocations’ caused him severe personal discomfort.

Recall that the rift between the governor and his deputy recently festered as Obaseki sent Shaibu packing from Government House and relocated his office to another building.

Trouble started for Shaibu when he filed a petition to stop a purported impeachment move against him by Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly.

However, after a series of embarrassment, Shaibu on Thursday, September 21, 2023, publicly tendered an unreserved apology to his boss, asking him to forgive him.

“I use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together,” he pleaded.

Reacting to his apology, Obaseki in a letter titled, “Re: Public Apology By The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,” said he believed Shaibu’s apology was genuine.

The letter reads in part, “I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Comrade Philip Shaibu. This apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicts what the people of Edo State stand for.

“To name a few, the Deputy Governor needlessly filed unfounded petitions in the Nigerian courts restraining me, the State House of Assembly and Security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process, followed by repeated breaches of protocol; unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and the State Government. The media frenzy as a result of the above and more, provided an impression of crises that has been precarious and distasteful to Edo people in the State and across the world.”

Obaseki said he hoped that his colleagues in government and the people of Edo State would put the rift between him and Shaibu behind them for his administration to finish strong ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state.

