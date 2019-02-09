They made the commitment when they visited Hon. Abdul-Raheem Olawuyi, representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Omu-Aran, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omu-Aran is the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Tajudeen Oladipupo, Chairman of NURTW in Omu-Aran, said they were making the endorsement because of the need to secure the future of their children.

Oladipupo explained that he had no doubt that the APC administration had what it took to actualise their aspirations, adding that they were convinced with the party's manifesto.

We have never voted APC, but now we are going to vote the party to have a change of government, because we believe in the party's manifesto, he said.

Mr Dayo Afolayan, the Financial Secretary of the union, said things were beginning to change for better under the APC-led administration.

He said the visible impact the party had made in the lives of citizens had informed the various groups support for the party to clinch victory in the coming general elections.

Mr Deji Adeoti, the leader of the N-Power volunteers in the area, commended the Federal Government for the programme, noting that it had lifted beneficiaries from the shackle of extreme poverty.

Some of us have not gotten a job for the past 8 years after graduation, but this N-Power programme has provided the opportunity for us to earn a living, Adeoti said.

Olawuyi, who expressed delight over the solidarity visit, said that the APC remained the only political party that had workable plans for the people.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had developed a template to take Nigerians out of poverty, promising there would be continuity and sustainability of all the empowerment programmes of the APC if Buhari was returned as president.

He also assured members of the NURTW that an APC government in the state would invest on mass transit services to reduce pressure on transport operators and commuters.