NUJ warns journalists against unethical campaigns for politicians

Ima Elijah

The meeting called for concrete action against impunity for crimes against Journalists.

Nigerian Union of Journalists (LagosNUJ)
The Union’s secretary, Isah Garba Gadau gave the warning to members in a press statement on Wednesday, November 03, 2022.

What NUJ said: Gadau said the Union’s position was taken after a review of conduct by members and the unfolding political activities across the country.

The decision to caution reporters was taken at a meeting chaired by the State Council Chairman of the union, Umar Sa’idu.

What the meeting called for: The meeting called for concrete action against impunity for crimes against Journalists.

The meeting also reminded Journalists of their constitutional roles of informing, enlightening, and educating the public on the issues capable of promoting unity, development and tranquility in society.

What Government should do: Sa’idu also tasked the government and international organizations to take necessary action against attacks on Journalists.

He warned journalists to be wary of indiscriminate political social media platforms that affect their professional conduct.

The meeting tasked members to intensify fact-checking of their news items before disseminating to the general public to curb the increasing rate of fake news and hate speech.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

