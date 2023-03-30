The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NUJ congratulates Kano governor-elect, Kabir Yusuf

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union believes the experience as an engineer will help the governor-elect reach a great milestone.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Nigerian]
Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Council’s Chairman and Secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala, said that Kabir-Yusif victory would move the state forward.

“With his vast experience as an engineer, it is expected that Kano State will reach a great milestone in terms of infrastructural development.

“The union hoped that the new administration will carry the large media space in Kano ,with the aim of achieving the set objectives."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pensioners demand separate ministry under Tinubu government

Pensioners demand separate ministry under Tinubu government

Fire guts shops, warehouses, restaurant at Olowu Spare Parts Market

Fire guts shops, warehouses, restaurant at Olowu Spare Parts Market

Army to review troops’ conduct during elections, other operations

Army to review troops’ conduct during elections, other operations

House of Reps approves Buhari's request to create 10 new National Parks

House of Reps approves Buhari's request to create 10 new National Parks

NDLEA arrests 35-year old man with 228kg of Indian Hemp in Akure

NDLEA arrests 35-year old man with 228kg of Indian Hemp in Akure

NBA urges FG to arrest, prosecute identified electoral offenders

NBA urges FG to arrest, prosecute identified electoral offenders

INEC presents Certificate of Return to Ogun governor Abiodun

INEC presents Certificate of Return to Ogun governor Abiodun

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Enugu governor-elect, deputy, others

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Enugu governor-elect, deputy, others

Police debunk alleged invasion of Oyo school by suspected herdsmen

Police debunk alleged invasion of Oyo school by suspected herdsmen

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

obi and datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petitions DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti