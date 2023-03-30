NUJ congratulates Kano governor-elect, Kabir Yusuf
The union believes the experience as an engineer will help the governor-elect reach a great milestone.
In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Council’s Chairman and Secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala, said that Kabir-Yusif victory would move the state forward.
“With his vast experience as an engineer, it is expected that Kano State will reach a great milestone in terms of infrastructural development.
“The union hoped that the new administration will carry the large media space in Kano ,with the aim of achieving the set objectives."
