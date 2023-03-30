Nothing can stop the transition, Tinubu won - Omole

Omole, who oversees the foreign affairs of the President-elect, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He spoke on the sideline of a programme organised by Patriots in Defence of Democracy to celebrate the President-elect on his 71st birthday.

“I want to assure the international community that Tinubu is a leader who is ready to work with world leaders to ensure that it is not just the success of Nigeria, but also for the success and progress of other countries.

“He is ready to work with the international community to ensure that humanity continues as expected,” Omole said.

He said now that the elections and campaigns were over, it was time for Nigerians to come together as a people to build the country and work for its success.

Omole thanked Nigerians in the Diaspora for supporting the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket and for voting enmasse for Tinubu on Feb. 25.

He assured that Tinubu would not let Nigerians within and outside the country down, saying he will hit the ground running in the right direction after his inauguration on May 29, because he already had a action plan.

“We are in the transition mode now, and nothing can stop that because we won the presidential election squarely in a free, fair and credible contest as attested to by both local and international election observers.

“Tinubu already had an action plan and will hit the ground running in the right direction to better the lives of Nigerians and ensure the country’s development,” he said.

Omole described as ridiculous calls for an Interim National Government as against a democratically elected one by some opposition groups, saying such will not hold.

“This is unpatriotic and condemnable and should be rejected by all men of goodwill. Political parties have contested elections and winners have emerged across the federation.

“The outcome of the election should be accepted as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and where anyone, group or parties fell aggrieved, they should go to court to prove their claims of alledged rigging,” he said.

Mr Adewale Adeogun, the National Coordinator for Tinubu National Think-Tank, thanked Nigerians for giving Tinubu their votes during the polls.

“On behalf of the entire support group structures that worked for Tinubu, we appreciate you all,” he said.

Omole however pleaded with those who lost in the elections to embrace peace and to accept the outcome of the election.

He also called on those that felt aggrieved by the outcome of the elections and the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect to approach the court to ventilate their grievances.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of a birthday cake for Tinubu.