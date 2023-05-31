North East coalition endorses APC's choice Abbas for NASS speakership

During the group’s meeting on Wednesday in Gombe, the State Coordinator of the group, Khalid Abbas, said by virtue of Abbas’ achievements, he was one of the best members of the House of Representatives in Nigeria’s history.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that All Progressives Congress (APC) nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the preferred choice for speaker and deputy.

He said Abbas was a nationalist, with versatile experience, capable of moving the NASS to a greater height.

“Tajudeen sponsored the highest number of bills in the lower chamber, he has the requisite qualifications and all the qualities needed for the job, a bridge builder, tolerant and accommodating of other people’s ways of life and culture.

“He was a product of public school, he knows the pains of the common man, if given the chance, he would uplift the standard of education.

“With Tajudeen as the speaker, the business of the National Assembly will be the business of lawmakers who will move the country forward,” he said.

Also, Malam Faruk Yerima, former Commissioner for Youth, Gombe State, who doubles as Patron of the coalition, said Tajudeen was the right person for the job.

“I am confident he will perform, considering his vast experience, being in the house for the fourth term, that’s why, I think, is the best,” he said.

