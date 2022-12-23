He said he would stop the scheme no matter how long Nigerians protest against its removal.

Tinubu said this while speaking at the business luncheon with business owners titled “Business Forward”, at the Wings, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

In a subsequent statement from his media office, Tinubu said, “How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy.”

The former Governor of Lagos State promised “to take bold decisions that would turn the economy around and one of such will be a firm decision on fuel subsidy”.

On security, Tinubu vowed to tackle the difficult security situation in the country upon entering office.

He said, “First, the primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives, properties, and prosperity of its citizens.

“As Governor of Lagos, fixing the difficult security situation I inherited was the first item on my list. Only after we secured the state and changed its reputation for the better, could we embark on the economic reforms that have ultimately produced the vibrant and active megacity of today.

“I am committed to securing Nigerians from violence and the fear of such violence. Terror, kidnapping and banditry have no place in the society I envision. Upon entering office, we will move to implement several measures,” Tinubu said.