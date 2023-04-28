NNPP tells Ganduje to stop sabotaging transition process in Kano

Dr Bappa Bichi, the Chairman of the NNPP transition committee, made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

“We call on the outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC) government under Abdullahi Ganduje to do the needful for peaceful transition,” he urged.

Bichi explained that the state government is frustrating all efforts to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition process.

He decried the inability of the outgoing governor to inaugurate a transition committee to ensure proper handover to the next civilian administration.

He accused the outgoing governor of deliberately refusing to inaugurate the 17-member Handover Committee he constituted four weeks ago.

Bichi urged that the committee should be inaugurated to hand over to the transition committee set up by the NNPP and not otherwise.

He explained that the NNPP would not as an incoming administration accept to serve on a handover committee with less than 20 per cent representation, while the outgoing government dominated the committee with over 80 per cent membership.

“We were made to understand that the thinking of the outgoing government is that there should be a joint transition committee in which the outgoing government should have 80 per cent of the membership, while the incoming government should have 20 per cent.

“Perhaps that is why they are proposing a committee in which they have 82 per cent of the members (14 members) and asking us to nominate only 18 per cent (three members).

“For us, the composition and membership are not the issues, the main issue of contention is the principle –we do not belong to the same political party, we do not share the same ideals and values — why should we do a joint transition committee?,” the NNPP transition committee chairman said.

He, therefore, advised Ganduje to remember that God gives power to whom He wishes and is the one that has given the power to Abba Yusuf and should not challenge the will of God.

“We in the committee have invited permanent secretaries to come forward and brief us on happening in their respective ministries for the build-up of the incoming administration.

“Also expected to come to the committee for briefing were director generals of various agencies,” he however suggested as a way moving forward.

Reacting to the accusation, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Mohammed Garba, said that the state government was fully committed to a peaceful and successful transition in the state.

Garba said that so far meaningful progress had been made towards the timely transition.