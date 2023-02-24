ADVERTISEMENT
Nnamani reacts as INEC postpones election over Labour Party candidate's death

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nnamani also dismissed suggestions that the deceased was favoured to win the election.

Chimaroke Nnamani
Pulse reports that Chukwu, a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and five others were dastardly killed by a gang of gunmen at Amechi, Awkunanaw local government area of Enugu while returning from a campaign rally on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The Labour Party senatorial candidate's body was subsequently set ablaze by the assailants.

Following the incident, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced in Abuja on Friday, February 24, 2023, that the Enugu East senatorial election which was billed to take place this Saturday has been shifted to March 11 alongside the governorship polls.

In his reaction to the postponement, Nnamani, who currently occupies the seat, expressed his satisfaction with the decision of INEC.

Nnamani said: “We welcome any opportunity for the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the Enugu East senatorial election.

“While we strongly condemn the senseless killing of the LP senatorial candidate and others by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, I deeply sympathise with all the bereaved, and urge the security operatives to fish out the perpetrators.”

While condemning the heartless killing, the senator insisted that contrary to some reports, the deceased stood no chance of winning election.

Nnamani added: Any suggestion that the deceased was favoured to win the election is ridiculous, to say the least.

“It is only a party that thrives on deception and social media stunts that would claim it was about defeating a sitting senator and past two-term governor of the state.”

“Indeed, the postponement will allow for a fair contest and for peace to reign in the area.

Nurudeen Shotayo

