Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Adeyanju said that Tinubu would ensure growth and development of the country if elected.

He said that although Nigeria was faced with challenges arising from insecurity, youths unemployment and inadequate funding of the education and health sectors, there was hope for the country under Tinubu.

“There is a prospect for a new Nigeria amidst her enormous challenges, particularly with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Vice-Presidential running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima,” Adeyanju said.

He said if Tinubu could transform Lagos State into a Mega City and leave behind records that were yet to be beaten, he could transform Nigeria to a great nation.

“Tinubu and Shettima have what it takes in terms of intellectual capacity, experience, expertise and exposure required to paddle the Nigeria ship towards prosperity.

“Nigeria will be great again, however, there is need for all Nigerians to keep hope alive and to continue praying for the development of the country in the interest of all,‘’ he added.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would be great under a Tinubu presidency, going by his antecedence as Lagos State Governor.