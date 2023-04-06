The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Ima Elijah

FG secured an $800 million facility from the World Bank to provide palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians as it prepares to remove fuel subsidies by June 2023.

President Buhari
President Buhari

The Nigerian federal government has secured an $800 million World Bank facility to provide cash transfers to the most vulnerable in society.

Recommended articles

The finance minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her: “When we were working on the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Appropriation Act, we made that provision to enable us exit fuel subsidy by June 2023. We’re on course, we’re having different stakeholders’ engagements, we’ve secured some funding from the World Bank, that is the first tranche of palliatives that will enable us give cash transfers to the most vulnerable in our society that have now been registered in a national social register.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today that register has a list of 10 million households. Ten million households is equivalent to about 50 million Nigerians.”

“We also have to raise more resources to enable us do more than just the cash transfers and also in our engagements with the various stakeholders, the various kinds of tasks that we have go beyond the requirement of just giving cash transfers. Labour, for example, might be looking for mass transit for its members.

“So there are several things that we’re still planning and working on, some we can start executing quickly, some are more medium-term implementation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

$800 million for the scale up of the National Social Investment Programme at the World Bank and it’s secured, it’s ready for this disbursement.”

The finance minister also disclosed that discussions were ongoing between the incumbent government and the incoming administration on modalities for the removal of fuel subsidy by the middle of this year. She stated that there were a lot of discussions going on at different levels, including with members of the transition committee of the incoming government.

The Nigerian government had earlier promised to remove the controversial petrol subsidy before the end of President Buhari's tenure on May 29, 2023. However, the minister attributed the delay in the subsidy's removal to the 2023 general election and the forthcoming national population census.

Ahmed stated that subsidy removal was a difficult political and economic decision for the government to take, with the subsidy cost per litre of petrol ranging between ₦350 to ₦400. She maintained that Nigeria spends about ₦250 billion monthly on subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021 provides for the total deregulation of the downstream sector, which implies the removal of subsidy and the establishment of a free market regime for the sector. However, the federal government postponed subsidy removal to the end of June 2023, citing the pains subsidy removal would bring on the poor and vulnerable masses.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Nigeria secures $800 million from World Bank to give poor people

Katsina senator-elect, Yar’Adua promises to deliver on campaign promises

Katsina senator-elect, Yar’Adua promises to deliver on campaign promises

Benue Gov-elect meets Buhari, says 'Benue is in ICU'

Benue Gov-elect meets Buhari, says 'Benue is in ICU'

Buhari approves disbursement of ₦‎320bn TETFund to tertiary institutions

Buhari approves disbursement of ₦‎320bn TETFund to tertiary institutions

Youth group backs Ikenga for Imo LP guber ticket

Youth group backs Ikenga for Imo LP guber ticket

Nigeria, Canada partner to address Mpox

Nigeria, Canada partner to address Mpox

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate