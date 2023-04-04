In a warm gesture, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, which was celebrated on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
'Nigeria owes you' – Buhari felicitates Oshiomhole
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm congratulations to Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on his 71st birthday.
Acknowledging Oshiomhole's remarkable bravery in advocating reforms and fighting for the welfare of the people, the President praised the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his loyalty and unwavering commitment to development and democracy.
Buhari also recognised Oshiomhole's eight-year stint as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), during which he championed the cause of workers, before venturing into politics.
Why Nigeria owes Oshiomhole – Buhari
The President's Spokesman, Femi Adesina, conveyed the President's goodwill message in a statement, adding that "Nigeria owes the former NLC president a debt of gratitude” for always drawing attention to the plight of workers and fighting to ensure that policies reflect the reality of those on the last rung of the economic and political ladder.
As Oshiomhole clocks 71, President Buhari prays for his continued good health and wellbeing, as well as that of his family.
