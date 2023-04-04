The sports category has moved to a new website.
'Nigeria owes you' – Buhari felicitates Oshiomhole

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm congratulations to Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on his 71st birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has heaped praises on the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his purposeful and tenacious leadership [thisdaylive]

In a warm gesture, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, which was celebrated on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

Acknowledging Oshiomhole's remarkable bravery in advocating reforms and fighting for the welfare of the people, the President praised the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his loyalty and unwavering commitment to development and democracy.

Buhari also recognised Oshiomhole's eight-year stint as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), during which he championed the cause of workers, before venturing into politics.

The President's Spokesman, Femi Adesina, conveyed the President's goodwill message in a statement, adding that "Nigeria owes the former NLC president a debt of gratitude” for always drawing attention to the plight of workers and fighting to ensure that policies reflect the reality of those on the last rung of the economic and political ladder.

As Oshiomhole clocks 71, President Buhari prays for his continued good health and wellbeing, as well as that of his family.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

