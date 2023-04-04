'Nigeria owes you' – Buhari felicitates Oshiomhole

Acknowledging Oshiomhole's remarkable bravery in advocating reforms and fighting for the welfare of the people, the President praised the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his loyalty and unwavering commitment to development and democracy.

Buhari also recognised Oshiomhole's eight-year stint as President of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), during which he championed the cause of workers, before venturing into politics.

Why Nigeria owes Oshiomhole – Buhari

The President's Spokesman, Femi Adesina, conveyed the President's goodwill message in a statement, adding that "Nigeria owes the former NLC president a debt of gratitude” for always drawing attention to the plight of workers and fighting to ensure that policies reflect the reality of those on the last rung of the economic and political ladder.