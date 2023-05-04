Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Alhaji Zakari Jikantoro, APC Chairman in Niger, made the appeal during a news conference at the party secretariat in Minna on Wednesday.

Jikantoro, represented by the Vice- Chairman of the party, Malam Abdulsalam Madaki, said that Niger had the requisite qualifications for the position going by the state’s track records at the previous and just concluded polls.

“We seek the support of the national leadership of our great party to key into our quest for national assembly deputy president of the senate. We have capable and experienced sons from our state that are worthy of such office.

“Therefore, we give our full support to the seat of deputy senate president to be given to Niger state,” he said.

He noted that the state had got the support of the North-Central Zone of the party, adding that the position should be given to the state for voting massively for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The chairman expressed optimism that the President-elect would consider the state for two appointments such as the position of deputy senate President and ministerial slots for its contribution to the party’s victory at the just concluded polls.

According to him, Niger has only been considered for the slots of minister of state and ambassadorial position in spite the state’s contribution by delivering the highest votes among the North-Central states since 2015.

“We have heard that the slot of the deputy senate President has been zoned to the North-Central, but we are saying it should be given to Niger because we deserve it and have qualified sons for the position,” he said.

He, however, appreciated the people of the state for voting candidates of the party to emerge victorious at the polls.