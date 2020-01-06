The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the easiest way for the Igbos to get the 2023 presidency is by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ngige believes that the APC is the easiest political platform the South-East geopolitical zone could use to ascend to the presidency of the country.

While speaking with APC members on Sunday in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ngige noted Buhari had shown enough goodwill to the South-East that the area should support him by showing heavy presence in the APC.

Ngige had, on the occasion, shared 3700 bags of rice, grinding machines, generators, sewing machines to party members at various levels in the state. Cash and food were also shared on the occasion.

'Anambra for APC in 2021'

Ngige vowed that the APC would take over Anambra State in the 2021 governorship poll "as a pilot demonstration of overwhelming acceptance" of the party in the zone.

“The roads which my administration constructed in 2004 are what people are still using today. The All Progressives Grand Alliance has failed us. 2021 is my last fight.

“This is our last major fight. I will fight the way I did when I contested the senatorial election of Anambra Central in 2010.

"The Federal Government of President Buhari has done for well for the Igbo. The Social Investment Programme for women of President Buhari is second to none.

“The Enugu airport is receiving attention with N10bn mapped out for its renovation and refurbishment.

“Before long, International airlines will be struggling to operate there.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge is 45 percent completion and it will be toll free unlike what the Obasanjo and Jonathan administrations proposed.

“What I’m begging you is for our party to be united. Any person who doesn’t have the spirit of unity in our party should tell us now and leave us," he announced.