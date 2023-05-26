The sports category has moved to a new website.
Newly appointed LG Chairman dies few hours to swearing-in

Ima Elijah

The exact details of his ailment were not disclosed.

Late Lawan Gana [Channels TV]
Late Lawan Gana [Channels TV]

The late chairman passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Federal Medical Centre in Nguru after a brief illness.

Reports indicate that Hon. Lawan Gana, who was yet to be officially coronated as the local government chairman, succumbed to his illness, leaving the community and political circles in shock. The exact details of his ailment were not disclosed by emerging reports.

The news of his sudden demise comes just a day before the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of all 17 Local Government Chairmen Caretaker Management Committees. Governor Mai Mala Buni was set to officiate the ceremony on Friday, May 26.

Hon. Lawan Gana had an extensive political career, dating back to his tenure as a member of the Yobe State House of Assembly representing Karasuwa local government between 2003 and 2007. During this time, he served under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Additionally, he was the PDP's deputy gubernatorial candidate in 2015.

However, in 2019, the late chairman made a significant political move by defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). His decision to switch parties brought about notable changes in the local political landscape and marked a turning point in his career.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

