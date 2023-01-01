ADVERTISEMENT
New Nigeria possible with Tinubu – APC Deputy National Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, has enjoined Nigerians to follow the path of progress by ensuring massive support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He noted that Nigeria needs a leader with a proven capacity to carry everybody along and who would leverage the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

He said that Tinubu had through his manifesto shown Nigerians the importance of electing him as the president at this point in time.

“I wish to welcome Nigerians into a New Year full of hope and assurances.

“Our country made significant progress in 2022 as we were able to conquer numerous impediments impeding our growth; which has provided a path for a better Nigeria come 2023 if we can get it right and elect Asiwaju Tinubu of the APC.

“Tinubu is a man whose antecedents speaks volume for him, a charismatic leader and team player that believes in abiding by the democratic principles at all times.

“As a Nigerian who loves my country so well, I feel that 2023 is the right time to have Tinubu as a President as he would leverage on the achievements of the administration of President Buhari and give us a country that would be enviable to others,” he said.

Eneukwu urged Nigerians to jettison lies coming from people with negative antecedents, “as all they want is to rule and not to lead”.

According to him, they have previously displayed that they are neophytes in providing progressive leadership for Nigerians.

“We can only have a new Nigeria when we support APC to continue; so as to complete our redemption activities and programmes.

“A look at Tinubu’s manifesto entitled: “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria”, which focused on national security, economy, agriculture, Power, oil and gas, transportation and education, and other areas such as: healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralisation of power among others.

“The manifesto provides answers to issues affecting Nigerians especially those at the grassroots level,” he said.

He added that Nigerians could not afford to miss this golden opportunity which comes once in a while.

Eneukwu called on political parties to jettison calumnious campaigns but focus on issues as such would prevent tensions and give everybody an opportunity to participate without fear.

He advocated the salience of prayers at all times for the country “as it is only God that can make it a hitch-free country”.

The APC chieftain urged the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to organise free, fair, and credible elections in 2023.

He berated the acts of killings under religious and secessionist guises while calling for a total stop to attacks on INEC offices across the nation.

