During the convention, officials of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Zonal chapters were elected. Most of the officials emerged by consensus.
New members of the APC national and zonal working committees — full list
On March 26, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its elective national convention.
Below is the full list of the elected officials.
1. National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)
2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)
3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)
4. National Secretary: Iyiola Omisore (Osun State)
5. Deputy National Secretary: Festus Fuanter (Plateau State)
6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Rijau (Niger State)
7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)
8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)
9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)
10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Victor Giadom (Rivers State)
11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo State)
12. National Legal Adviser: Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)
13. National Treasurer: Uguru Ofoke (Ebonyi State)
14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Gumel (Jigawa State)
15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman Argungu (Kebbi State)
16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Israel (Lagos State)
17. National Welfare Secretary: F. N. Nwosu (Abia)
18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)
19. National Auditor: Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)
20. National Women’s leader: Betta Edu (Cross River)
21. Special Persons With Disability (PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun)
22. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara)
23. Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)
24. Deputy Financial Secretary: Hamma-Adama Kumo (Gombe)
25. Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Duru (Anambra)
26. Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Ajaka (Kogi)
27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Christopher Akpan (Akwa Ibom)
28. Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)
29. Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Ibrahim (Taraba)
30. Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)
31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)
33. National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Yako (Kano)
34. National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe (Anambra)
35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)
36. National Ex-officio (South West): Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)
37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)
38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Shettima (Yobe)
39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)
40. Zonal Secretary (South west): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)
41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Itapi (Ebonyi)
42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)
43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Dauda Chapo (Taraba)
44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi)
45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West): Dauda Usaini (Jigawa)
46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Majoro (Oyo)
47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi)
48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)
49. Zonal Organising Secretary (North East): Abubakar Musa (Taraba)
50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North west): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)
51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)
52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South west): Lateef Ibirogba
53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South east): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)
54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)
55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North east): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)
56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo(Benue)
57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North west): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)
58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South east): Augustine Onyedebehi (Imo)
59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South south)
60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (south west): Ayo Afolabi
61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
62. Zonal Women’s leader (North east): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)
63. Zonal Women’s leader (North west): Hajiya Shagari (Sokoto)
64. Zonal Women’s leader (south west): Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)
65. Zonal Women’s leader (south south): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)
66. Zonal Women’s leader (south east): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh (Enugu)
67. Zonal Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)
68: ZonaL Youth leader (North west): Abdulhamid Mohammed (Kano)
69. Zonal Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghet (Adamawa)
70. Zonal Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)
71. Zonal Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)
72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)
73: Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North Central): Laho Audu (Benue)
74. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North east): Mohammed Isa (Yobe)
75. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North west): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)
76. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (south south): Edet Aziz ( Cross River)
77. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (south east): Nwachukwu Chinedu (Imo)
