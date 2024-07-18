'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

The National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, extended the invitation at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabam said that the SDP condemned the removal of Ndume as Chief Whip of the Senate for criticising the government, its programmes and policies.

He said that the SDP considered the advice from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Ndume was free to join any opposition party as an act of intolerance.

Ndume representing Borno South (APC-Borno) was on Wednesday removed as the Majority Whip of the Senate and replaced by a senator representing Borno North, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno).

The decision followed a letter entitled “Complaints Against the Unbecoming Utterances of Senator Ali Ndume” read by the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Gabam said that Ndume’s criticism of the government’s policies and their impact on Nigerians was not only legitimate but also a testament to his commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

He said that instead of replacing Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate, the APC and government should have looked into the genuine issues raised by him and addressed those matters that concerned Nigerians.

“The SDP believes that criticism is essential to a healthy democracy, and we will not stand idly by while the APC seeks to stifle dissenting voices.

“We extend an official invitation to Sen. Ndume to join our party and continue his quest for social justice, good governance, and the entrenchment of democratic principles.

“To Sen. Ndume, we say: your courageous stand against the APC’s authoritarian tendencies is laudable, and we welcome you to our fold.

“Together, we shall continue to advocate for the rights of Nigerians and ensure that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive,’’ he said.

Gabam said that Ndume was not just a very ranking senator but one of the most experienced parliamentarians in Nigeria today.

He advised APC and the Presidency to embrace criticism, listen to the concerns of Nigerians, and work towards building a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

He said that the removal of Ndume was of grave concern that does not augur well for the Senate and the executive.

He likened it to the suspension of Sen. Abdul Ningi was suspended for raising an issue of alleged padding of the budget.

“Recently, the president of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, also raised serious concern and Senator Adams Oshiomole suffered similar fates for speaking truth to power.

“This trend is alarming and undermines the principles of democracy and fair hearing,” he said.

He advised the ruling party to listen to the voices of Nigerians saying “Building a democracy is not an individual affair, but a collective responsibility.’’

Gabam also hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of the local government in the country, describing it as a victory for democracy.