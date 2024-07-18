RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gabam said that Ndume was not just a very ranking senator but one of the most experienced parliamentarians in Nigeria today.

Senator Ali Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume

Recommended articles

The National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, extended the invitation at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabam said that the SDP condemned the removal of Ndume as Chief Whip of the Senate for criticising the government, its programmes and policies.

He said that the SDP considered the advice from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Ndume was free to join any opposition party as an act of intolerance.

Ndume representing Borno South (APC-Borno) was on Wednesday removed as the Majority Whip of the Senate and replaced by a senator representing Borno North, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno).

The decision followed a letter entitled “Complaints Against the Unbecoming Utterances of Senator Ali Ndume” read by the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Gabam said that Ndume’s criticism of the government’s policies and their impact on Nigerians was not only legitimate but also a testament to his commitment to the well-being of the citizens.

He said that instead of replacing Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate, the APC and government should have looked into the genuine issues raised by him and addressed those matters that concerned Nigerians.

“The SDP believes that criticism is essential to a healthy democracy, and we will not stand idly by while the APC seeks to stifle dissenting voices.

“We extend an official invitation to Sen. Ndume to join our party and continue his quest for social justice, good governance, and the entrenchment of democratic principles.

“To Sen. Ndume, we say: your courageous stand against the APC’s authoritarian tendencies is laudable, and we welcome you to our fold.

“Together, we shall continue to advocate for the rights of Nigerians and ensure that our democracy remains vibrant and inclusive,’’ he said.

Gabam said that Ndume was not just a very ranking senator but one of the most experienced parliamentarians in Nigeria today.

He advised APC and the Presidency to embrace criticism, listen to the concerns of Nigerians, and work towards building a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

He said that the removal of Ndume was of grave concern that does not augur well for the Senate and the executive.

He likened it to the suspension of Sen. Abdul Ningi was suspended for raising an issue of alleged padding of the budget.

“Recently, the president of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, also raised serious concern and Senator Adams Oshiomole suffered similar fates for speaking truth to power.

“This trend is alarming and undermines the principles of democracy and fair hearing,” he said.

He advised the ruling party to listen to the voices of Nigerians saying “Building a democracy is not an individual affair, but a collective responsibility.’’

Gabam also hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of the local government in the country, describing it as a victory for democracy.

While commending the Federal Government for initiating the suit, Gabam appealed to state governors to immediately comply to ensure that the third tier of government was in control of its financial affairs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election