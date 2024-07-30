ADVERTISEMENT
₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator urged workers to put more effort into the delivery of effective services for the growth and development of the nation.

Sen. Basheer Lado [Daily Trust]
Sen. Basheer Lado [Daily Trust]

Lado, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, added that the signing of the bill further demonstrated that the president was a man of his word.

He said: “The signing of the Minimum Wage bill into law by President Bola Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept to that promise.

“He did not stop there. He ensured that there is a provision in the Minimum Wage Act which now makes it mandatory to review the national minimum wage every three years as against five years in the amended Act.

“This shows that workers take home pay will continue to take them home under the present administration.”

The presidential adviser commended Tinubu for keeping to his promise to pay Nigerian workers a living wage, which became a reality just a little over one year into his administration.

“The President deserves the commendation of all for staying true to his promise,” he said.

Lado also commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and contribution to nation-building over the years. He urged them to put more effort into the delivery of effective services for the growth and development of the nation.

Lado further commended the Organised Labour Movement led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo. He lauded their painstaking, mature and peaceful negotiations that led to the over 100 per cent rise in workers’ wages from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

Lado equally commended the National Assembly, led by President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass for the swift passage of the Minimum Wage Bill. He said their dedication to the cause of the Nigerian workers and unflinching support for the people-oriented policies and programmes of the Tinubu-led administration stood out.

Lado added that the national assembly had since the return of democracy in 1999, demonstrated patriotism and zeal for the welfare of Nigerians. He also commended the leadership of the Organised Private Sector and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for not only aligning themselves with Tinubu’s vision for an enhanced pay package for Nigerian workers but also agreeing to pay workers the new minimum wage.

The presidential aide said the empathy, love and care demonstrated by Tinubu in ensuring the overall welfare of Nigerians in the last year was only the tip of the iceberg. According to him, more of the economic policies initiated by him will soon begin to bear fruit.

₦70,000 minimum wage demonstrates Tinubu's love for Nigerian workers - Lado

