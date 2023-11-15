My successor is ‘a worthy son,’ I can never quarrel with him – Umahi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are insinuations in the political circles that Umahi’s ‘boys’ who fought assiduously for Nwifuru’s enthronement had been marginalised.

Umahi made the declaration on Wednesday in Abakaliki during a reception organised by Nwifuru in honour of former political office holders in the state.

The minister said that he had no regrets about standing, fighting and risking his life to ensure that Nwifuru became the state governor.

“I have no regrets knowing and trusting him for 16 years as only a few persons present can boast of relationships that last for such periods.

“The most beautiful thing is that Nwifuru knows everything we did as there was nothing such as projects that did not pass through him,” he said.

The former Senate Deputy Majority Leader said that he sowed heavily in Ebonyi and in Nwifuru and will therefore reap from them.

“Anyone who prays not to reap where he sows should keep such prayer,” the minister said.

He noted that he would not put any form of pressure on Governor Nwifuru as he did not forget anything in Ebonyi Government House.

“I will not apologise to those who feel offended by my actions again because I have done so while leaving office.

“All my mistakes and successes have been inherited by Nwifuru as we made friends and enemies together.

“I urge everyone to be patient with the governor because he has good intentions to develop the state,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru, who was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly during Umahi’s reign as governor, thanked him and former political appointees for honouring the reception.

“Umahi is my father, boss and mentor as words cannot describe what he has done for me in life,” he said.

Nwifuru called on the Ebonyi people to be patient with his government.

“We have completed the policies of the past administration and will concentrate more on human empowerment,” he said.