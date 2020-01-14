Uzodinma made this known through his special adviser on media, Declan Emelumba that the court had demonstrated bravery.

The supreme court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo and affirmed Uzodinma as winner of the March 9 election.

The presiding judge, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha and give a fresh one to his APC rival, after an unanimous decision on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, by a seven-man panel who held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast in the election.

“Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty,” Uzodinma was quoted to have said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha winner of the election but Uzodinma, who came fourth, challenged the outcome of the election in court.