ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adewale said his suspension had no effect as his ward had absolute confidence in him and had distanced itself from the reported suspension.

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC
My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

Recommended articles

Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, said this at a news conference on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state had last week suspended Adewale indefinitely.

Adewale, whose political base is Alimosho, was suspended for allegedly causing disaffection in the PDP and tarnishing the party’s image.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-PDP chairman, before his suspension, had earlier attributed the failure of the party to win elections in the state since 1999 to corruption and disunity among party members.

Speaking at the news conference, Adewale said that he was not moving to APC to contest the election in 2027, but to contribute to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am not contesting election in 2027, but going to the ruling party to support the president. My next move is to go to Abuja and prostrate to Tinubu”, he said.

Reacting to his suspension, Adewale said his reported suspension by PDP in Alimosho LGA was orchestrated by those fighting him for exposing how they mismanaged campaign funds during the 2023 election.

Adewale said his suspension had no effect as his ward had absolute confidence in him and had distanced itself from the reported suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale said it was laughable that ”these same elements being used would act unconstitutionally by suspending me from the party when they do not have such powers”.

He said: “Instead of my party LGA to take up Bode George and his gang, they alleged that I was the one that stole the money meant for electioneering, money that was not given to me in the first place.

“They said because of that, I should be suspended and I told them to come to my ward to suspend me so I can join the APC.

“What am I even doing at the party? I spent millions during the elections, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t worth it.

“I am not even in PDP anymore because I have seen it all and I would not have stayed in PDP till now, but for Atiku Abubakar that begged me to contest in 2023,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale noted that he was going to APC to protect his business and the political structure he had built over the years.

He said a particular bank called him that he was politically exposed, adding what that meant was that he could not even go to the bank to borrow money just because he was affiliated with PDP.

Adewale said the people he supported during the last elections in PDP had moved to the ruling party, becoming commissioners and lawmakers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

How I saved Tinubu's political career - Atiku

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

'Time to move on from your losses' - Coalition tells Peter Obi

Atiku Abubakar, Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

'I can't be part of a mega fraud' — Sowore declines alliance with Atiku, Obi, others