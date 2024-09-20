ADVERTISEMENT
My mission in 2027 is to rescue Nigeria - Kwankwaso

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kwankwaso said the NNPP is currently strengthening its state chapters to give the ruling APC a good fight in the 2027 general elections.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [X:@Umarded_]
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [X:@Umarded_]

Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP presidential flag-bearer in 2023, made this known while speaking at the party's Osun State Secretariat, along Osogbo-Ikirun road in Osogbo on Friday.

He spoke on the need to make the state chapters vibrant for easy and effective administration.

The former Kano State Governor also said the NNPPC would continue to strengthen across states in a bid to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso, represented by a three-man delegation led by Dr Rahila Mukhtar, added that the NNPP remains focused as an opposition and is poised to deliver the Nigerian masses from the current economic hardship.

He also expressed joy over the reports he's been receiving from various states, especially Osun, which showed that the party has continued to spread its tentacles.

"We are not unaware of the challenges ahead of us towards 2027 but are prepared.

“Nigerians have so far realised that various leaders we have been having are intentionally using poverty to improvise citizens to cajole them again in 2027 with crumbs. I will not deceive them but rescue the country from the present quagmire.

“NNPP, as a party, have good intentions for the masses. We have started mobilising people all over. We are equipping our state secretariats and we are also providing them with vehicles to ease their movement,” Kwankwaso said.

In his welcome address, the Osun chapter chairman of the party, Dr Odeyemi, lauded the leadership quality of Kwankwaso which places the welfare of the people at the centre.

He promised not to relent in his effort to grow the party in the state, together with his working committee.

