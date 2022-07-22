My defeat just temporary set back for APC, Gov Oyetola

Oyetola said this while speaking at a meeting held at Osun Government House, Oke Fia, Osogbo, and attended by many political appointees and party leaders in the state on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The role of faith: The outgoing governor seems to have finally come to terms with his loss at the poll after going into a silent a mode since the announcement of results. Accepting the verdict of the Osun electorates, Oyetola said his loss was a test from God.

He then urged party members to continue regular party activities when they as they return to their various wards, stressing that the defeat must not distract them from the bigger project ahead.

In his words, “Rumours have been spreading around that I have run away after the election result was announced. We also heard the PDP saying I am trying to convert government assets to mine. Don’t worry about them, they are simply playing to the gallery.

“I summoned all of you here to assure you that the present situation is just a temporary setback. It is a test of our resolve by God and we will continue to stand by him. Ours is God’s project and we shall not despair.

“Go back to your various units and wards across the state and continue with regular party activities, hold your meetings regularly. We have bigger projects ahead and we must not allow this temporary set back distract us.”

He then gave the assurance that security operatives have been instructed to maintain law and order, emphasising on the need to remain peaceful.

“Some persons have been going around disrupting peoples’ daily activities. Do not be disturbed. I have instructed security operatives in the state to maintain law and order. We must continue to remain a peaceful state, nobody is allowed to misbehave,” he concluded.