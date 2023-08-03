ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ekong said that preliminary investigation revealed that there had been complaints about the malfunctioning elevator for years without attention.

Dr. Vwaere Diaso died two weeks before the completion of her housemanship. [Punch]
Dr. Vwaere Diaso died two weeks before the completion of her housemanship. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Diaso, a female medical house officer died on Tuesday due to injuries sustained after she was trapped for more than 40 minutes in an elevator at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Diaso reportedly died a few weeks to the completion of her housemanship in the hospital.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State LP Chairperson, in a statement on Thursday described the demise of Diaso as unnecessary and avoidable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekong said: “The death of Doctor Vwaere Diaso is not only avoidable but very painful and a pointer to the decrepit infrastructure and inefficient government of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Lagos State Government.

“We commiserate with the family of the shining star Medical Doctor on the death of their promising Daughter.

“It is only the Almighty GOD that can console the family on this tragic and avoidable death of your promising Daughter. It occurred due to the failure of the LASG. Please accept our condolences.”

Ekong said that preliminary investigation revealed that there had been complaints about the malfunctioning elevator for years without attention.

“The complaints were largely ignored until a life was lost, then suddenly, an investigative commission was immediately set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Must `Governor Sanwo-Olu’ wait until a life is lost? Will the commission raise the dead? Why did it take over an hour to get the then injured (and now dead victim) out of the malfunctioning lift?

“The Babajide Sanwo -Olu-led LASG has always claimed to be a working government especially in the provision of `fantastic health infrastructures’ we wonder if this incident is part of the fantastic infrastructure,” Ekong said.

She urged the government to pay genuine attention to the citizens it governs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Hon-Stella-Okotete (Credit: Nairametrics)

'She was the engine room of the bank' - Senate satisfied with Delta ministerial nominee, Okotete