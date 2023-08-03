Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Diaso, a female medical house officer died on Tuesday due to injuries sustained after she was trapped for more than 40 minutes in an elevator at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Diaso reportedly died a few weeks to the completion of her housemanship in the hospital.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State LP Chairperson, in a statement on Thursday described the demise of Diaso as unnecessary and avoidable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekong said: “The death of Doctor Vwaere Diaso is not only avoidable but very painful and a pointer to the decrepit infrastructure and inefficient government of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Lagos State Government.

“We commiserate with the family of the shining star Medical Doctor on the death of their promising Daughter.

“It is only the Almighty GOD that can console the family on this tragic and avoidable death of your promising Daughter. It occurred due to the failure of the LASG. Please accept our condolences.”

Ekong said that preliminary investigation revealed that there had been complaints about the malfunctioning elevator for years without attention.

“The complaints were largely ignored until a life was lost, then suddenly, an investigative commission was immediately set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Must `Governor Sanwo-Olu’ wait until a life is lost? Will the commission raise the dead? Why did it take over an hour to get the then injured (and now dead victim) out of the malfunctioning lift?

“The Babajide Sanwo -Olu-led LASG has always claimed to be a working government especially in the provision of `fantastic health infrastructures’ we wonder if this incident is part of the fantastic infrastructure,” Ekong said.