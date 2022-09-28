Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party

In an interview with ThePunch on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, no decision has been made yet but they are considering a move to another party.

The APC chieftains have been criticising the party since it settled for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Lawal and Dogara recently vowed to mobilise Northern Christians to reject the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket.

According to the former SGF, their agitation against Tinubu/Shettima ticket is not personal, adding that their rejection of the ticket was a representation of the wish of Nigerians who are demanding “demanding for fair and equitable representation.”

“What we are doing is for the sake of Nigeria. Of the 18 political parties in the country, we are talking to the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party. It is only the APC that has rejected us; the other 17 parties have not. So, those three are in the foreground of our discussion for now, but no decision has been taken," he said.

Lawal added that the fact that MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe ran on the same-faith ticket in 1993 is not sufficient for the APC to replicate it for the 2023 general election.

He said, “Yes, Abiola and Kingibe did it but was the election not annulled? Have these people bothered to find out why the election was annulled? I am a member of the APC but we are the voices of those who have been mistreated. Since it is too late to form our party now, we are evaluating the options before us.