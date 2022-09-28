RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party

Bayo Wahab

The APC chieftains have been criticising the party since it settled for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Recommended articles

In an interview with ThePunch on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, no decision has been made yet but they are considering a move to another party.

The APC chieftains have been criticising the party since it settled for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Lawal and Dogara recently vowed to mobilise Northern Christians to reject the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket.

According to the former SGF, their agitation against Tinubu/Shettima ticket is not personal, adding that their rejection of the ticket was a representation of the wish of Nigerians who are demanding “demanding for fair and equitable representation.”

“What we are doing is for the sake of Nigeria. Of the 18 political parties in the country, we are talking to the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party. It is only the APC that has rejected us; the other 17 parties have not. So, those three are in the foreground of our discussion for now, but no decision has been taken," he said.

Lawal added that the fact that MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe ran on the same-faith ticket in 1993 is not sufficient for the APC to replicate it for the 2023 general election.

He said, “Yes, Abiola and Kingibe did it but was the election not annulled? Have these people bothered to find out why the election was annulled? I am a member of the APC but we are the voices of those who have been mistreated. Since it is too late to form our party now, we are evaluating the options before us.

He further disclosed that they were listening to political parties that are receptive to them, adding that they were already in talks with some parties.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party

Keyamo’s gaffe confirms APC’s monument of poverty, insecurity, scandals — Atiku’s aide

Keyamo’s gaffe confirms APC’s monument of poverty, insecurity, scandals — Atiku’s aide

Again, NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine in Lagos

Again, NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine in Lagos

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Lagos with Skuchies

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Lagos with Skuchies

2023: South-East PDP stakeholders drum support for Atiku

2023: South-East PDP stakeholders drum support for Atiku

Atiku promises to give Igbo a chance to lead Nigeria after his tenure

Atiku promises to give Igbo a chance to lead Nigeria after his tenure

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls