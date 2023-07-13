Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muritala Ajaka stands up for fairness in Kogi governorship race

Ima Elijah

Ajaka decided to run for governor because the ruling APC did not choose a candidate from Kogi West.

SDP Governorship candidate in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka. [Twitter:Imran]
SDP Governorship candidate in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka. [Twitter:Imran]

Recommended articles

In an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today program, Ajaka expressed his concerns.

The race for the November 11 governorship poll in Kogi State includes other candidates such as Usman Ododo from the APC and Dino Melaye from the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing the argument made by the Okun people in Kogi West, who believe it is their turn to produce the next governor, Ajaka stated, "If Governor Yahaya Bello truly values the people of Kogi State, and he had given the opportunity to someone from the West, we would have respected that decision. We would have supported that candidate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajaka emphasised the importance of fair representation and diversity by pointing out that when the East had consecutive governorships, they were not from the same local government. However, giving the ticket to someone from the same ward as the current governor raises concerns about fairness.

Ajaka decided to run for governor because the ruling APC did not choose a candidate from Kogi West. He stated, "If the APC had selected a candidate from the West, the rest of us would have spoken to our people in the East about the need for equal opportunities."

The SDP candidate mentioned that the Western side of the state does not have enough numbers to win an election on its own, urging them to join forces with the people of the East to fight their "common enemy."

While Ajaka hails from Kogi East Senatorial District, Ododo represents Kogi Central and Melaye comes from Kogi West.

Ajaka was previously a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) until he left the party after failing to secure the APC's governorship ticket. Instead, the ticket was given to Ododo, an ally of the current governor and former Auditor General of Local Government in the state. Following this, Ajaka joined the SDP and obtained the party's governorship ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Ajaka reported cases of violence and attacks against himself and his supporters to the security agencies, highlighting the need for a peaceful electoral process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Taraba Govt set to secure ₦150bn loan with consortium of 6 Nigerian banks

Taraba Govt set to secure ₦150bn loan with consortium of 6 Nigerian banks

Police arrest 56 kidnap suspects, rescue 15 victims in 6 months in Imo State

Police arrest 56 kidnap suspects, rescue 15 victims in 6 months in Imo State

Kano Govt. pledges support for NUJ

Kano Govt. pledges support for NUJ

Peter Obi reveals disturbing reality behind insecurity in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals disturbing reality behind insecurity in Nigeria

Muritala Ajaka stands up for fairness in Kogi governorship race

Muritala Ajaka stands up for fairness in Kogi governorship race

EU-SDGN sensitises Imo stakeholders on peaceful, non-violent guber poll

EU-SDGN sensitises Imo stakeholders on peaceful, non-violent guber poll

Oyo Senator doles out sallah palliatives to market leaders

Oyo Senator doles out sallah palliatives to market leaders

NDIC urges Sokoto students to embrace financial saving, budgeting habits

NDIC urges Sokoto students to embrace financial saving, budgeting habits

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku blames Tinubu for worsening poverty, inflation in just 40 days

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Oraclenews]

'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), insists the party has presented enough evidence to prove Peter Obi (right) won the 2023 presidential election [Premium Times]

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa